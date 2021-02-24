As she pressed ink into a T-shirt before putting it in the dryer to set, 16-year-old Haylee Ganske thought about what her future holds in terms of a career.
"I only kind of have an idea for the future, but either a business or shop owner or maybe an architect," the Salmon teen said. A big part of narrowing down what she wants to do has been learning about graphic design at the Art of Design Studio.
"That's the whole point of the program," Leah Speich, manager of the studio, said as Ganske worked.
Started in 2011 as an offshoot of the Salmon Youth Employment Program, Speich said the graphic design studio teaches Salmon youths modern technical skills and reinforces general skills they'll need in any career. With a lot of support from the community, Speich said the teenage workers sell what they make, such as T-shirts and hoodies adorned with logos from local events, restaurants and sports teams.
Before moving from the screen printer, where she was pressing a Western motif into a black shirt, to the laser printer to cut out some leather jewelry, Ganske said preparing for the future has definitely been a perk of working at the studio. After doing it for two years Ganske has learned a lot about being a committed employee and what it takes to be successful at running a business.
Ganske said she spent her first summer learning the basics. Speich explained there can be a bit of a learning curve to working in the studio because "we have a little of everything."
Along with screen printing T-shirts and etching designs with a laser printer, Speich and other mentors teach welding, pottery, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator and other technical skills. Most of what earns a profit at the studio is apparel printed with various designs, but Speich said the point of the program isn't to focus on what sells. Instead, "we're trying to branch out so kids can try different things and have it not be a struggle for them to figure out what they want to do," she said.
The freedom allows the participating middle and high school students to try things out, like when Ganske designed her own leather earrings. Talking with a friend who cuts leather using traditional tools, Ganske said the thought occurred to her to use a laser printer to see if she could make something worthwhile. Using a "fun and cute" Aztec design she saw on Pinterest as her template, Ganske gave it a try. It worked, and Speich said the pieces will be offered for sale.
For Speich, watching teenagers like Ganske unlock their entrepreneurial spirit is part of the fun of the youth program. With plans to replace their laser printer, built in 1996, and get more high schoolers involved with the studio, Speich said Salmon kids will have plenty of opportunities to figure out what they want to do as a profession.