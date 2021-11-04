Challis first-grader Abbie Sims shows off the pumpkin she ripped open to feed the potbellied pigs gathered around her. Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary workers opened up the pig pen the day before Halloween to let costumed kids feed the animals while their parents took pictures.
Colten Franks, 8, couldn’t help but grin as he watched potbellied pigs at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary eat smashed pumpkins. Sanctuary volunteers allowed kids inside the pig enclosure to feed the animals in a Halloween event.
Even though her Halloween costume was that of a royal princess, 4-year-old Aurora Thompson from Arco couldn’t get Pierre the potbellied pig to acknowledge her. Eventually Thompson moved on to the five other pigs people were allowed to feed Halloween eve at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary in Challis.
Dressed as a Spartan soldier from the “Halo” video game series, 9-year-old Luke Best joined other children at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary to feed smashed pumpkins to potbellied pigs last Saturday. The small pumpkin Best is reaching for was tough and took several attempts to crack open.
The six potbellied pigs at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary gorged on smashed pumpkins and tender attention from costumed children Halloween eve.
Volunteers wanted to something for Halloween to raise awareness of the pigs, their new outdoor enclosure and the sanctuary, volunteer Derrick Bosco said. Once they decided to allow kids inside the enclosure to feed the pigs, Bosco made sure there were plenty of pumpkins to smash up. Although they encouraged people to bring their own pumpkins, Bosco drove to Idaho Falls grocery stores and asked for donations of pumpkins destined for the garbage.
“Costco and Albertsons really stepped up,” he said while children brutalized pumpkins and exposed the innards. As they fed the pumpkin guts to the pigs in their Halloween outfits, their parents took many photos.
As he was chewing, the single male pig Pierre drew a lot of attention. Aurora Thompson, 4, followed him around with extra bits of pumpkin. Dressed as a princess, Thompson eventually moved on when Pierre didn’t respond to her.
Thompson’s mom Heather said they drove from Arco to hang out with the pigs and visit her mom in Challis. An animal lover, Heather said she’d take a pig home if the sanctuary, and her husband, would let her.
Sanctuary Kennel Technician Nicole Sims said it was great to see people come out and interact with the pigs. The sanctuary became their permanent home a few months ago and Sims said it’s important people show them love and attention.
The love and attention eventually worked its way to the sanctuary’s kittens and bunnies. The dressed-up children began inside with the kittens, but eventually went back outside for the young rabbits.