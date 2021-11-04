The six potbellied pigs at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary gorged on smashed pumpkins and tender attention from costumed children Halloween eve.

Volunteers wanted to something for Halloween to raise awareness of the pigs, their new outdoor enclosure and the sanctuary, volunteer Derrick Bosco said. Once they decided to allow kids inside the enclosure to feed the pigs, Bosco made sure there were plenty of pumpkins to smash up. Although they encouraged people to bring their own pumpkins, Bosco drove to Idaho Falls grocery stores and asked for donations of pumpkins destined for the garbage.

“Costco and Albertsons really stepped up,” he said while children brutalized pumpkins and exposed the innards. As they fed the pumpkin guts to the pigs in their Halloween outfits, their parents took many photos.

As he was chewing, the single male pig Pierre drew a lot of attention. Aurora Thompson, 4, followed him around with extra bits of pumpkin. Dressed as a princess, Thompson eventually moved on when Pierre didn’t respond to her.

Thompson’s mom Heather said they drove from Arco to hang out with the pigs and visit her mom in Challis. An animal lover, Heather said she’d take a pig home if the sanctuary, and her husband, would let her.

Sanctuary Kennel Technician Nicole Sims said it was great to see people come out and interact with the pigs. The sanctuary became their permanent home a few months ago and Sims said it’s important people show them love and attention.

The love and attention eventually worked its way to the sanctuary’s kittens and bunnies. The dressed-up children began inside with the kittens, but eventually went back outside for the young rabbits.

