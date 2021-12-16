Children gathered around Santa Claus last Friday in the Penwell house as he read stories. The boys and girls took turns to let Santa, played by Todd Adams, know what they hoped to receive for Christmas.
As Santa Claus told children stories at the Penwell House in Challis last Friday, some kids were bursting at the seams to let the man in red know what they want for Christmas.
Between large picture books filled with images of cats, goats and penguins, Tina Hurst of Challis had to settle her granddaughter, Brailyn, down a few times. The 4-year-old couldn’t help but be excited, telling Santa she loves him and that she likes Legos. Despite having to reign her granddaughter in, Hurst said she’s glad they came to story time with Santa. It was fun for Brailyn, which Hurst said made it fun for her.
“I think it’s cute. As a grandma, I strive for little things like this,” Hurst said.
After story time came the traditional way to tell Santa what to bring for Christmas. After her children got their chance to sit on Santa’s lap, Kirtley McGuire said it reminded her of when she was their age. Growing up in Challis, McGuire remembered when Santa stopped by the American Legion Hall to hear requests.
Todd Adams, who played Santa, told the boys and girls to keep thinking about what they want for Christmas. Even though they may not see Santa before Christmas, “you can always send me an email,” Adams said.