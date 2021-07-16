The noise level emitting from the Challis senior center rose last week, unlike it had in 18 months.
The center reopened for sit-down, inside lunches Wednesday and visitors were clearly happy to be back inside with old friends.
Billy Alder strummed his guitar for an hour or so before lunch was served. Center board members wandered from table to table offering coffee, water, milk and tea. People checked out the new tables, sneeze guards, air conditioning system and donation tubs. Board Treasurer Debra Dikeman used colorful ribbon to tie three plastic containers together. Each had a slot for cash to be dropped in. One was to pay for the donor’s lunch, money put into one slot pays for a meal to be delivered to a homebound senior and money in the third section pays for a meal for a veteran.
Lunch will be served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon, site Manager Kellie Wahlstrom said. People can still order to-go meals by calling 208-879-6338 and the Meals on Wheels delivery program continues for people who are 60 and older.
The center remains available to rent for receptions and gatherings of any kind. Bingo has started back up at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays. One card club is back inside playing each week.
Wahlstrom wants the center to become a facility used by people of all ages for all sorts of activities.
“This center is for all ages. We’d love to have young families with children join us for lunch and events,” she said.
Before board members served diners lunch at their tables — a change from the old cafeteria line format — Wahlstrom shared some data about the center.
In the 18 months since the center closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, 5,221 meals were delivered through Meals on Wheels, she said. Another 1,948 meals were picked up in the center’s parking lot during the shutdown.
She ran through the list of improvements that had been made to the center during its closure: new gutters, new windows, a new heating and cooling system, new tables and chairs, a new hot water heater, new lights, paint, landscape gravel and a new van.
After “everyone’s favorite,” a meal of Mexican food including enchiladas, refried beans and Mexican rice, guests received swag bags filled with goodies ranging from candy to sticky notes to a cookbook to pens to bandages.