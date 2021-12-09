Crystal Smith said she bought something at every store she went to during the Challis Shop Hop last Saturday. On the search for stocking stuffers, Smith looked at camping gadgets in The Bent Rod Outdoors.
Marci Kopp, owner of The Front Porch, shows off the vintage toy display in her store. Kopp participated in last Saturday’s Challis Shop Hop, which encouraged people to shop locally for Christmas gifts.
Cindy Crane stopped by The Front Porch antique shop during the Challis Shop Hop last Saturday. With her Christmas shopping already finished, the Challis local checked out the Christmas decorations and looked for a gift for herself.
On the search for Christmas gifts, people went from shop to shop in Challis last Saturday to take advantage of the deals offered during the Challis Shop Hop.
At the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park gift shop, Kerri Evans walked out with three cute, red tins for the Challis Girl Scout troop. She enjoyed saving money with the reduced shop hop prices, but Evans said going from business to business during the event is about more than just money. Along with supporting local businesses and getting a passport stamped to be entered into a prize drawing, Evans said the shop hop is an opportunity to socialize. The event gives people an excuse to get out of the house, Evans said, and run into people they might not have seen in a long time.
Larry Garey, an employee at the state park, said the shop hop promotes a sense of community. It convinces shop owners and workers to put in a little extra effort by decorating their stores and offering snacks. Always striving to be good Challis community members, state park employees set out a spread for shoppers to eat. In return, Garey said shoppers pump some life into businesses.
As she walked around The Front Porch antique shop, Challis resident Cindy Crane said hanging out with people was the main reason she went out during the shop hop. She’s already finished her Christmas shopping, so Crane was checking out Challis stores to either talk with friends or find something that “jumps out to me.”
Marci Kopp, owner of The Front Porch, said business was good Saturday. Most people who wanted their passports stamped also bought something, she said.
Dustin Webster of The Bent Rod Outdoors, a neighbor to The Front Porch, reported people did plenty of gift shopping in his family’s store as well. The shop hop is important because it gets people to come into the store, Webster said, which encourages them to look around and check prices.
“It gives people an excuse to not shop online,” Webster said.
Webster, like Garey, said the shop hop gives Challis businesses a boost in the winter. Greeting everyone who came in with a smile, Webster kept his stamp at the ready. Even if people bought something small and inexpensive like lip balm while they were getting their stamp, Webster said he appreciated the business during the slow season.