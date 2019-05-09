Replicas of historic portraits of Smokey Bear, created by artist Rudolph Wendelin, are scheduled to be on display in Salmon this month.
The exhibit will be at the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 1206 S. Challis St., May 13-24. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for public viewing of the exhibit. The exhibit is hosted by the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The traveling exhibit features 19 replicas provided by the National Agricultural Library. Smokey Bear celebrates 75 years at the forefront of the Forest Service’s wildfire prevention campaign this summer.
Wendelin began work as an illustrator and draftsman with the Forest Service in 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served a stint in the Navy during World War II, and when he returned to the Forest Service after the war, he was given responsibility for the Smokey Bear project. He created hundreds of Smokey representations that highlighted natural resources conservation and forest fire prevention. Wendelin retired from the Forest Service in 1973, but continued his association with Smokey and produced calendars and book illustrations. Wendelin died in 2000 at the age of 90.