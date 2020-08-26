Gray skies filled with wildfire smoke couldn’t keep pilots down during Wings Over Mackay, a free week-long event dedicated to the art of piloting and designing model air planes.
“What’s great about this thing is people leave their social baggage at home,” event coordinator Mark Bell said about the hobby. “We’re the type of folks where there’s no judgement.”
“We have pilots from all across Idaho,” Bryan Wood of Meridian said. “It’s a fun time to meet, talk shop and see what people have been up to.”
The event gives pilots an excuse to meet, hang out and fly, but also to show off what they’ve been working on. Wood said most people like to bring SPADs, or simple plastic airplane designs, because they can get creative and make a plane out of just about anything.
Wood provided his own plane as an example, which was built from leftover political signs for the wings, a rain gutter for the body and an old energy drink advertisement for the tail.
“It was a lot of fun to build,” Wood said as he admired his handiwork.
Wood admitted this year’s event was a little less fun due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not as many pilots showed up compared to years past, he said, which is unfortunate.
Despite the lower turnout, Bell said it was still a good week. What started as him and a buddy going out for a day to fly model planes turned into an event where as many as 20 to 30 pilots will show up to dazzle onlookers.
Pilot Berry Williams, from Twin Falls, caught people’s eyes with his larger-than-average model plane. The roaring, red-and-white craft slid through the air with its 12-horsepower engine, occasionally belching out smoke for dramatic effect.
“What a waste of smoke oil,” Wood said as he watched the plane’s contrails instantly disappear into the remains of several recent wildfires before they could take shape.
Still, watching Williams suddenly tumble through the air, his plane belching smoke like it had been shot, only to recover and do a flip made Wood cheer like the rest.
Bell said he wouldn’t be surprised if events like Wings over Mackay become more popular in the future. In the six years he’s been organizing the event, Bell said it never occurred to him that outside events where people can physically distance would become the norm.
What’s great about flying model planes nowadays, according to Bell, is that it can be a safe way for folks to meet with new people, whether as participants or spectators.
Bell, Williams, Wood and several other pilots said what drew them into model airplanes was interacting with interesting people. The hobby attracts a certain crowd, they agreed, those that like roaring engines, performing fast maneuvers and maybe showing off.
“We got doctors, attorneys, police, just everybody,” Bell said. “People come to get away.”