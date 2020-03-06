On a cold morning, as Grand Master Mason Doug Hammond smoothed the ice manually at the Challis ice rink, he waited with anticipation for the arrival of something that would expedite the process.
Rolling in a half-hour late, Challis High School students presented Hammond with his lawnmower-turned Zamboni. The students from Tom Coates’ advanced welding class have spent the last two months working on the project.
The Zamboni’s inaugural launch hit a few speed bumps. The fifth wheel the welders-in-training installed to support the Zamboni’s rear end broke when they were loading it to haul it to the rink, causing the delay in their arrival. Without the wheel supporting the heavy water-heating unit and barrel full of water, the high schoolers had to get behind and under the unit and heave the Zamboni onto the ice.
Coates explained hot water is necessary for a Zamboni to flatten ice because it cools faster than cold water. He said finding a way to install a heater and getting water to spray evenly on the ice were the most difficult parts of the project.
Once rubber hit the ice, however, the Zamboni performed to expectations. Hammond mounted his new ride, saying it reminded him of the miniature vehicles he and other Masons scoot around in during parades.
Coates said he is happy his students have gotten over this hurdle with the unit. He’s ready to have them make improvements to the ice-smoother in future shop classes.