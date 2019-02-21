Stanley’s annual winterfest had fewer spectators, a lot more snow and more variable weather both in Sawtooth Valley and surrounding areas this year than a year ago.
Multiple avalanches closed Idaho Highway 21 several days before the event in the section from Lowman through “avalanche alley” and over Banner Summit. Idaho Transportation Department crews reopened it by Monday, a bit too late for drivers to get to Stanley for the festival.
Ski planes were a no-show at Stanley Airport, with low ceilings and poor visibility over the Sawtooths keeping pilots away.
In town there was more than enough snow for the races on Ace of Diamonds Street and other events. Kids played “king of the hill” on top of snow that Stanley Construction crews piled to rooftop level, despite signs warning “Danger. Please do not play on snow piles.” Nobody seemed to mind. After all, people were encouraged to “get weird” for winterfest. Apparently the kids had a get out of jail free card for the weekend.
Jonathan Warren of Boise Rock School spent a few days teaching five Stanley School students rock and roll tunes on guitars, keyboard and drums, and their hard work was displayed during a performance Saturday afternoon on the outdoor stage next to Kasino Club. The band of students called themselves “The Pesky Waffles.” Members were Avena Parker, 7, on keyboards; Grady Klingler, 11, on drums and guitar; Taylor Stewart, 11, on guitar; Alden Stewart, 14, on drums and guitar; and Annie Mae June Steen Louderback, 12, as the group’s lead singer and part-time keyboardist. Parents, teachers and enthusiastic spectators insisted on an encore. The Pesky Waffles performed four songs, including one original.
“Howlin’ Wolf” rides down airport hill on a rubber river raft were popular with children and adults. The rides were made possible by this year’s extra snow, the snow cat driver who grooms local snowmobile trails and Rob Beck, who hauled rafts of riders up the hill with his snow cat. Last year, people had to be content with crack-the-whip rides behind Beck’s snow cat on the flat. Some said they preferred that wild ride to surfing the raft down airport hill. Some made this year’s downhill ride more challenging by standing up.
Nineteen hardy fat-bikers, on mountain bikes with fat tires designed to float on snow, headed out for the 30K or 40K loops on groomed snowmobile trails. It wasn’t a race, Stanley Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Bosley said, but a “gran fondo,” emphasizing the grand fun.
A woman named Rebecca loaded her fat bike with camping gear and extra food to prepare for Iditarod-style fat bike rides. She jokingly told her fellow low-key “competitors” at the start that if anyone felt like a snack or nap along the way, to let her know and she’d break out the food or sleeping bag.
The Jurassic Poop outhouse, largely made of bamboo and decorated with fake foliage and a dinosaur logo, won the best of show award for best or wackiest outhouse. However, responding to the volume of audience applause, Bosley had to make a call between the Jurassic Poop outhouse, built by 13 friends from the Boise area, and the fine woodwork that went into the Jerome-based K&T Carpentry outhouse.
Justin Abramowski, the K&T team mascot, is a big, humorous, bearded guy. He threw a roll of toilet paper at the crowd to whip up extra applause. He was dressed in a black coat and cowboy hat and pulled down his blue jeans to sit on the throne. His place was taken for the race by the smaller Kevin Moyle, who was pushed by Jason Fisher and Austin Sharp to first place.
In second place was the yellow Stanley Construction outhouse. Jurassic Poop came in a close “turd” after two heats of the race, down and back on Ace of Diamonds Street.
The master builder of Jurassic Poop entry was Greg VonBeck, with Morgan Willming designing the logo and Jessica Evans designing the blue and white unisex symbol for the outhouse, which sat on a pair of children’s skis. Two team members dressed in dinosaur costumes followed the outhouse.
Winterfest King Brett Woolley and Queen Alison Louderback were crowned because of their community service and key roles in starting the tradition a decade ago, Bosley said. Woolley narrated the walk-through fashion show as male and female competitors in the annual Wild and Woolley snowshoe drag race, named for him, paraded around.