Challis may not being the best place to grow a fruit tree, but local gardeners said they can’t help but notice this has been a good summer for all sorts of fruit.
“People are going crazy with the apricots,” said Gretchen Roman, an organizer for the Challis Farmers’ Market. Roman said she prefers to grow a traditional vegetable garden as opposed to fruit, but she appreciates that some people take on the challenge. It can take years for a fruit tree to mature, Roman said, and bearing fruit is a hard thing to do in frost-prone Challis.
Helen Winegarner and her husband, Steve Axon, take fruit growing seriously. They have raspberries, pears, apricots, apples, grapes and plums. Winegarner and her brother spearheaded the Challis Community Garden.
Winegarner is impressed this year by apricots. A late frost took some out, but she expects to dry enough of her crop to last all winter.
Winegarner and Roman said one reason for the healthy fruit year is the early summer rain that hit Challis. Cold rain storms dropped temperatures to near-freezing around the city, but also supplied trees and bushes with more water than they knew what to do with.
Roman is hopeful some fruit will find its way to the farmers’ market. Most years, vendors bring apples, apricots and pears to the market because they are “hardier” fruit.
Jan Holmgren, another farmers’ market organizer, said fruit is one of the cool things about the Challis Farmers’ Market. Because Challis is prone to bouts of cold weather, even in the hotter months, Holmgren respects locals who take on the challenge of growing fruit.
According to Holmgren, there are apple orchards around Challis that are almost 100 years old. The old trees are a sight to see and their fruit has a special, Challis-only taste, she said.
Despite Winegarner being disappointed some Challis people who have fruit trees in their yards don’t tend to the trees and take advantage of free fruit, she’s glad most people give it away.