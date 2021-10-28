Standing out Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now This evergreen tree along the Salmon River south of Challis will soon be one of few splashes of green remaining as its neighboring deciduous trees lose leaves with the onset of fall. Hunter Diehl photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Bonneville Republican party chair connected to election door hangers Shooter in Idaho Falls bar attack identified, was shot at first according to court records Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly admits to beating man Mall shooter was a felon who could possess a gun per Idaho law HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down each District 6 matchup in the first round of the playoffs How Blackfoot's Tyler Vance beat cancer with an unflappable composure Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly choked woman in front of kids Tilden Co. celebrates grand opening Idaho County won’t observe Juneteenth as paid day off from work Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.