Stanley author David Kimpton wanted his book “Mountainous Events” to help show how much Central Idaho has changed since he moved to Stanley 44 years ago.
“Thing were a lot more wild then,” Kimpton said.
In his book, a collection of 21 short stories based on his life experiences, Kimpton wants readers to get a sense of the awesomeness and the brutality he’s encountered living in Central Idaho for nearly half a century. Whether its telling funny stories about old miner friends or recounting how he helped rescue two girls trapped for four days after a snow storm, Kimpton said he had plenty of material to work with.
It took a decade of on and off work on the collection to finish, the author said.
“I’d work on it for a winter, then put it down for a couple years,” Kimpton said. “Then I’d pick it up again and put it down.” Part of the struggle was the personal nature of the stories, he said. When it came to telling stories about his time in the Vietnam War, he found it difficult to acknowledging the reality of the negative memories.
However, Kimpton said in the end writing about his experiences helped alleviate some of the life-long stress he’s felt. An unexpected reward since he released the book in August is that his readers tell him they relate to some of those experiences.
So far, Kimpton has sold more than 300 books. For a writer whose goal is to break even on his first self-published book, Kimpton thinks that’s a good start. Along with trying to be truthful to his experiences and those of the people he wrote about, Kimpton said he also tried to be entertaining. He chose people and stories from his life that he knew would appeal to readers and would also express his appreciation of Central Idaho life.
Kimpton wants to write another book of short stories, built off his desire to keep writing and how people have responded to his first book. However, he admitted he first needs a break from being a publisher. “The writing was the easy part,” he said. “Printing and publishing was a whole other thing.”