It took less than a minute for the 2020 Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel bracket to fill up, which event organizer Jared Belsher called amazing.
“Last year it took about five minutes and the year before that it was about an hour,” Belsher said. He’s organized all eight of the bonspiels held in Stanley. Having all 16 spots fill so quickly reflects how the event, which includes drinking, music and food, has grown in popularity. He said it was encouraging to see teams from out of Idaho come to Stanley to compete.
“This bonspiel is really the one to get in to,” said Corby Dickerson of Missoula. Dickerson and his wife, Shannon, said this was their second year competing in the Stanley event.
The Dickersons said they got into curling because it was a communal sport that anyone can play. After participating in last year’s bonspiel they realized how unique Stanley is. Dickerson said he, like most curlers, plays indoors. According to him, playing on an outdoor rink is a treat.
“I love it here,” Boise Curling Club President Jeff Salmans said. He’s played in the tournament all eight years. The Bosie Curling Club hosts the event, but Salmans said the bonspiel is Belsher’s brainchild. Erica Salmans said Belsher handles the brunt of planning.
“I maybe slept about three hours last night,” Belsher said Saturday, the second day of the tournament. “A lot of it was having fun but it was also a lot of work.”
Belsher said he chose Stanley as the place for the tournament because of where Stanley’s ice rink sits. Resting on a hill near a park, players slid on the ice with the fog-rimmed Sawtooths in the background.
“It’s inexpensive to do it here,” said Belsher, who explained that tournament organizers have to pay fees to use indoor arenas. “Plus there’s that view, of course.”
The majority of competitors said they were drawn to the tournament specifically for the outdoor venue. They also said the great view encourages people to have fun, which is the point of a bonspiel. According to Wes Cuomo, who lives in Colorado and came to his first bonspiel in Stanley this year, the idea of curling is to have fun, be courteous and enjoy the occasional beer. He said this ideal is encapsulated in “broomstacking.”
“No matter the outcome, the teams get together after a game, stack their broomsticks and have a drink,” Cuomo said.
The camaraderie extended past the games and into the night as the curlers celebrated at Mountain Village Resort. Belsher organized music and food for the competitors as they took a break from the cold.
“It’s a chance to see people you haven’t seen in a while,” Belsher said. “I wanted to make sure we go all out.”
Belsher wants to go out harder next year. Because of the event’s rising popularity, he is considering allowing more teams to enter next year’s tournament.
“Look out for next year,” Belsher said.