Texas Red Dirt musician Stoney LaRue returns for a show at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 7.
He follows opening act — the Robbie Walden Band, which takes the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults if purchased in advance or $30 at the door for adults and $10 for teens ages 13 to 17. Youths 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Ticket information is available at mountainvillage.com.
LaRue has sold more than one million albums and singles, has charted high on Billboard and iTunes, has had featured videos on CMT and has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He routinely plays about 200 live shows a year.
His new album “Onward,” is scheduled for a Nov. 1 release. The title of the new album is reflective of LaRue’s outlook on life and in line with his mantra of “keep moving forward.” The album captures LaRue looking not only ahead, but inward.
“You want to test your bones and see where they break,” he said. “This record is wading through all the mud and storms to hopefully come out on the other side with a wisdom that you didn’t have before. It’s a brighter way to look at things,” he said.