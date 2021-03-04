Cold winds and patches of ice didn’t stop some Challis students from running full bore on the high school track as they raised money for Challis grad Rowdy Piva’s medical bills.
“It’s pretty awesome to see all the kids energetic and running on the track,” Piva, 20, said as he watched fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students take laps for him. In November, Piva was diagnosed with Spink 1, a genetic mutation that causes pancreatitis and will necessitate the removal of his pancreas.
The Walking for Rowdy walkathon fundraiser was organized by Piva’s mom and high school teacher Jennifer Piva, and several other Challis educators. Students from all grade levels took turns walking or running the track. Beforehand, they collected pledges from community members that stated their donation to the Pivas would be based on the number of laps they completed. The more laps a student finished, the bigger the donation they brought in. Or donors could contribute a set amount, regardless of the number of laps a child made.
Each time the kids crossed the finish line, they presented a blue, paper cowboy boot to a volunteer who had a hole punch. With a choice of either a star, heart or circle, the students collected punches to prove they’d completed their laps. Piva said he was impressed particularly with his second-grade cousins, Brixon and Bruno, both of who ran more than 20 laps.
Piva said when it became public that he had been diagnosed and that his family needed help with medical expenses, it took only about a week for the community to spring into action and conduct the walkathon. Challis school Athletic Director Linda Zollinger, who stood shivering at the finish line with hole punch in hand, said organizing the walkathon was “fast and furious.”
Originally starting within the school district, the scope of the fundraiser changed after teachers sent students home with pledge cards, Zollinger said.
Once people found out they could help the Pivas, Zollinger said there was a rush of support. Some people decided to participate in the walkathon and joined the students.
“We tried to get everybody we could get,” Zollinger said as breathless students ran up to her, blue boots in hand.
Kyah Piva, an elementary teacher who is related to Rowdy, said it was great to see the community rally behind her family. One of the best things about people in Challis is they take care of their own, and Kyah said it was cool to see that happen. It helped that he comes from a family of teachers who had a small army of enthusiastic students to call on, Kyah said, but once knowledge of the dilemma spread, it was amazing to see the same enthusiasm in the adults.
“Whenever I go out in public now, people are always checking on me, asking how I’m doing,” Rowdy Piva said. “I really appreciate it.”