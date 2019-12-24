SANTA CLARA, California (BUSINESS WIRE) — This Christmas, Avaya Holdings will provide its industry-leading contact center solutions to help track Santa Claus’s journey around the world as he spreads holiday cheer.
Avaya will be sharing its customer engagement technology to support the North American Aerospace Defense Command operations center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, so that children around the globe can monitor Santa’s progress and double check his safety during his travels.
The 64th annual NORAD Tracks Santa operates Dec. 24 and 25. It provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress as he soars through the sky in his sleigh with his trusty reindeer companions. With thousands of volunteers staffing the NORAD hotline, tens of thousands of calls from children of all ages will be answered as Santa is successfully tracked.
During the 20-hour period in 2018, more than 1,500 hotline volunteers answered a record 137,158 calls to the 1-877-HI-NORAD hotline. The NORAD Tracks Santa website, available in eight languages, received 15.1 million visitors. More than 1.5 million people asked their Alexa devices “Hey, Alexa, where’s Santa?” and more than 10,000 people requested to track Santa through OnStar.
Avaya helps volunteers carefully monitor Santa’s travels and ensure his safety using radar, satellites, planes and “Santa cams,” strategically positioned worldwide. Volunteers share that information with callers as Santa soars through the night sky across the globe.
“Tracking Santa Claus on Christmas is a beloved tradition that spans more than six decades. Whether it be via phone call, smart home device or app, each query into Santa’s location is met with complete customer satisfaction regardless of location,” said Jerry Dotson, vice president of Avaya Government Solutions. “We are proud to serve so many during the festive holiday season and that our technology helps spread joy across the globe.”