The Courageous Kids Climbing organization of McCall donated stuffed teddy bears to the ambulance and fire departments in Stanley.
Cassie Stanley said six bears were donated to the Stanley entities. One is on a fire truck and five are in an ambulance. None of the bears have been given away, but Stanley said she’s happy they are available to be given to a child in an emergency situation.
“I’m sure that every kid that sees it will be happy to receive it,” she said.
Courageous Kids Climbing provides opportunities for special needs children to learn how to rock climb.
“We take them rock climbing at indoor rock walls,” said Jeff Riechmann of Courageous Kids. “Climbing helps these children with focusing and problem solving. It helps them build confidence and to overcome fears.”
First responders support the Courageous Kids organization by helping teach the children how to climb, Reichmann said. Donating the teddy bears is a way to give back to the first responders, he said.
“I jump in the car and anytime I see first responders, I give them a bunch of teddy bears,” said Riechmann. “They give the teddy bears to children during emergencies in case they’re scared. I like being able to give something to them that will help them do their job. It’s simple and easy, but its nice to know that I can help them keep kids calm.”