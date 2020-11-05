Some parents of youths attending the Challis Library Halloween party said their stop at the carnival was well worth it as they toted their trick-or-treaters around the community Saturday in search of goodies.
“I’m glad something like this is going on,” Challis resident Adam Bloxham said as his family ran around the library. “With COVID we weren’t sure.”
Library Director Becky Mitchell said it took some ingenuity, but she and library board members were able to pull of a safe and sanitary carnival amid the pandemic.
“We’re not doing any food stuff, like cookie decorating or cakes walks,” she said. “It’s more grab-and-go.”
Mitchell, dressed as a witch, said pre-wrapped toys and lollipops were handed out as prizes, instead of traditional sweets. The games were the same, but spread farther apart than years past.
Library board member Ang Sugden, with her colorfully dressed daughter Rachel, manned the throwing games. As little kids tried to get plush candy corn pieces into a jack-o’-lantern’s jeering mouth, Sugden said it was a relief to put on the event. Library patrons look forward to the Halloween carnival every year, she said, and it would’ve have been sad to disappoint them.
As she helped her mom out, Rachel dipped in and out of the several games set up around the library. Before trying to figure out how much a gourd with a painted face weighed Rachel said she was excited when she heard the carnival was happening.
“I’m having fun,” she said before pressing the gourd into the air, trying to gauge its weight.
Abram McGuire, an Idaho Falls resident who grew up in Challis, said he was happy the event was taking place. Visiting for the weekend with his family, he said he did this sort of thing as a child. Coming to Challis for a hunting trip, McGuire said taking his children to a carnival and treat-or-treating in his childhood town were unexpected treats.
“We were working our way down Main street, saw the sign and came in,” McGuire said as his daughters, dressed as the three witches from the film “Hocus Pocus,” bowled plastic brains down book shelf alleys.