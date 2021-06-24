The mountains surrounding Challis have appealed to visitors for generations, but during the 2021 River of No Return Endurance Runs, participants, organizers and support crew explained what the area represents to trail runners.
“Being in the heart of Idaho, in this mountain atmosphere, makes Challis ideal,” according to professional runner Cody Lind, who grew up in the small town. Lind and his family put on the 32K, 55K, and 108K endurance races every year in Challis, much to the enjoyment of the participants.
Forrest Boughner, who didn’t run but supported his wife Sara as she tried to run 55K in less than seven hours, said the scenery is what sells the area. As a runner of 20 years, Boughner said experiencing the natural world is an important part of trail running. It’s great to look at, but Boughner also said the prettier a trail is, the easier it is to ignore the physical pain of running up and down mountain passes.
Another appealing aspect of the Challis area, according to Sugar-Salem High School cross country coach and owner of Vector Timing and Race Management Brett Hill, is the technical aspect.
“There’s lots of access and lots of vert,” Hill said, referring to vertical gain. “Challis is ideal in that respect.”
The trails around Challis are also great because of the variety, Hill said. Along with plenty of uphill, Challis trails have dips, curves and other challenges that make them perfect for interesting trail runs, Hill said.
The biggest perk of going out on the trails near Challis, according to Lind’s uncle Kurt, is the remoteness. As he ran the Bayhorse aid station, Kurt said “it’s still wild out here. Mother nature can still be a mom.” The scenery and challenge of the trails are nice, but the race volunteer said being able to disappear almost immediately from society once he leaves town is something he enjoys about Challis.
Lind concurred with his uncle as he watched over the finish line in Challis city park, but added that the local community is a definite benefit. Challis residents are a close-knit group, Lind said, but they have always been accommodating to runners who want to give the trails near town a try.