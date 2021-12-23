Mackay High School junior Eric Estrada said it was great to see the trailer he built appear in last Saturday’s Christmas parade in Mackay.
As Estrada was sitting on the parade entry from Mackay Lumber, where he works, he said he wasn’t expecting to see his trailer as part of an entry. He build it as a fundraiser for Mackay FFA welding and mechanics programs and raffled it off during the FFA’s Christmas bazaar last month.
Chelsea Fulton, who owns the Bear Bottom Inn in Mackay, won the 6x10-foot, 1,500-pound-rated trailer.
“I was excited to win it and I thought it would be cool to put it in the parade,” Fulton said.
Decorating the trailer with myriad lights and a friend dressed as Santa Claus, Fulton said they tried their best to represent the inn. After the parade, Fulton said she’s glad Estrada recognized his handiwork. She can tell it makes him feel good to see someone use something he built.
Estrada admitted seeing the trailer getting used was nice. Fulton remembered when she was pulling the trailer a couple weeks ago, she saw Estrada drive by. “I think I saw him smiling as we drove past each other,” Fulton said.
Estrada said he had a good time during the parade, and not just from seeing his trailer. From his spot on the Mackay Lumber entry, Estrada said he enjoyed throwing candy. Whenever he was in range of Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Estrada joked he may have thrown candy a little harder than he needed to.