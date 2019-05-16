BLACKFOOT — Ding, ding, ding goes the trolley, through downtown Blackfoot.
Beginning Memorial Day, the Blackfoot Potato Museum and Blackfoot Downtown Development Incorporated will offer tours through Blackfoot on a trolley.
“We want to have a fun way to draw attention to the history of downtown Blackfoot,” said museum director Tish Dahmen.
The 1989 Ford trolley was purchased in Louisiana, however it originally came from San Francisco.
Two different tours will be available. One tour leaves the museum at the Alice Street exit and heads west to Ash Street where tourists will see and learn about the history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elks Lodge and the post office — all of which are art deco buildings — from hostess Kaye Stump. At the post office they will learn about the mural, “The Arrival Celebration and the Roundup,” painted by Andrew Standing Soldier, an Oglala-Lakota artist who was born on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1917.
The tour will continue through downtown Blackfoot down Broadway where murals will be discussed, along with the history behind the Nuart Theater, the old Bon Ton and other historic buildings.
A longer tour will offer tourists the opportunity to see the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and learn of its history as well as historical buildings and homes, such as the Shilling house, Brown house, which is now the Bingham County Historical Society Museum, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The longer tour passes by the Hawker Funeral Home, which was originally the Blackfoot LDS Tabernacle, the sixth grade center, which was the original high school, and Courthouse Square. Other sites on the tour are the Grimm Brothers and the Blackfoot Livestock Auction.
“We are offering new, fun things for tourists to do, and spend more time in Blackfoot,” Dahmen said.