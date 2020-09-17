Most people started their Labor Day weekend with hopeful intentions, but two hikers exploring Idaho mountains Sept. 5 found themselves with busted ankles as search and rescue workers mobilized to reach them.
“What was funny was that the calls came in about 30 minutes of each other,” Shade Rosekrance, Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy and search and rescue coordinator for the county, said. That Saturday Rosenkrance responded to the call that came in at 4:41 p.m. A solo hiker was about 1,000 feet from the summit of Mount Idaho, and using a cellphone he told members of search and rescue there was no way he could make it down.
“I don’t know what happened to his ankle, if he broke it or just sprained it or rolled it, but he couldn’t walk on it,” Rosenkrance said.
The hiker made it down the mountain a little bit after the phone call. However, because he was still too high in elevation for a ground-based rescue, Rosenkrance said he was given the authority to call in air support.
The helicopter crew from St. Luke’s Medical Center responded and picked the hiker up after he managed to hobble to an area big enough for the chopper to land, according to Rosenkrance.
Solo hikers always take a risk going into the outdoors alone, Rosenkrance said. There are ways to mitigate risk and injury, but Rosenkrance said if the worst happens, then you’re all alone with only the gear you brought.
The other hiker, who called in at 5:08 p.m. after breaking his ankle near the Sawtooth Lakes, had a much safer experience because he wasn’t alone, according to Sawtooth Search and Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa.
“It helped that he had friends with him,” Gadwa said.
The hiker was walking when he tripped and put his foot “at a right angle to his leg,” according to Gadwa. Fortunately for the hiker, a friend with a cellphone was willing to hike back to an area with cellphone coverage. They contacted Gadwa, who realized given the time and location of the incident search and rescueworkers wouldn’t be able to rescue him until Sunday.
Gadwa said he had the hiker’s friends, who at this point had provided first aid, take him down to one of the nearby lakes. He instructed them to take the hiker’s boot off and put his broken ankle in the water.
“The cold lake water reduces the swelling,” Gadwa explained. “It helps with the pain and made him a little more mobile.” Over the course of Saturday evening and night, the hiker soaked his foot in the water for several hours stretches, as per Gadwa’s orders.
Gadwa and his crew left the nearest trailhead at 7:45 a.m. Sunday and had the hiker, transported on a gurney, back to the trailhead by 12:30 p.m.
Gadwa said one of the biggest life savers when injured during a hike is having other people around. However, he and Rosenkrance said there’s nothing wrong with solo hiking, just as long as those that do it go prepared.
“Know where there’s cellphone coverage, let other people know where you’re going, pack the right supplies,” Rosenkrance said, “and just have a plan.”