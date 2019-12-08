People gathered in the American Legion Hall last week to learn methods of preparing beef, but because of Sarah Baker they may have left with a bias against chicken.
“I don’t eat much of it, I think it’s bad,” Baker told the group of almost 60.
University of Idaho Extension Educators Baker and Katie Hoffman taught the packed house how to cut, season and cook high-grade beef.
Hoffman started the demonstration with a cooking class. Baker followed with a presentation on how beef is graded based on age. She said the younger the meat, the better. She also explained marbling and how flecks of fat in the meat affect the flavor.
“I’m not here to promote Angus even though we raise them,” Baker said.
Baker prepped her meat with a layer of salt, pepper and garlic. She said the natural flavor of beef is strong enough that laying on too much seasoning is unnecessary. To her, it’s another reason beef beats chicken.
“You always have to add something to chicken,” said Baker. “It’s bland, so you have to add something. You add lemon pepper to it and it tastes like lemon pepper. Beef is good to go as is.”