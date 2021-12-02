Shoppers at The HUB thrift store in Challis will enjoy a brighter ambiance after AmeriCorps volunteers slapped a fresh coat of white paint on the interior walls.
As she watched the 10 AmeriCorps members roll and brush paint onto the thrift store’s walls in mid-November, HUB President Shirley Tusberg expressed her appreciation.
“We’re all old ladies,” Tusberg said of her fellow HUB volunteers. “We don’t climb ladders any more.”
Perched atop her ladder, AmeriCorps worker Emma Fitzgerald said painting the thrift store was no problem.
The 23-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, joined AmeriCorps because she wanted to spend time helping people between graduating from college and starting medical school.
Amanda Gardner, Co-Executive Director at the White Clouds Preserve and one of the sponsors for the AmeriCorps team, said the program is designed to connect people who need help with people willing to provide it. AmeriCorps workers get involved in environmental restoration, urban development, disaster relief and other worthwhile missions, Gardner said. In exchange for providing housing for the team of 18-to-24-year-olds, Gardner said preserve staff can put them to work at White Clouds or at one of their affiliates until the group leaves on Dec. 20.
The team arrived Oct. 30 and quickly went to work spending a couple weeks restoring habitat along the East Fork of the Salmon River. The section they worked on is on the preserve. About 1,200 shrubs and trees were planted to encourage animals to return to the riparian habitat. Gardner said they wanted to plant before the ground froze and before it got too cold to work outside next to the river.
In order to get an AmeriCorps team to Custer County, Gardner had to create a timeline of projects for the workers in her application. As an alum of the AmeriCorps program, Gardner knew they like applications that ensure the workers won’t be idle.
Next up for the team are delivering Meals On Wheels through the Challis senior center and working at the Clayton Fire Hall. The fire hall needs to be deep-cleaned and winterized.
As they painted The HUB, the AmeriCorps team members said the variety of service projects appealed to them when they joined. Another thing that drove them to join was the opportunity to serve in communities they otherwise wouldn’t find themselves in, they said.
“I went from 12 million people to seven,” 25-year-old AmeriCorps volunteer and New York City resident Nick Predda said of his first visit to Clayton. AmeriCorps team leader Ella Howe shared a similar sentiment. Originally from New Jersey, Howe said a lot of people join AmeriCorps to travel and experience different styles of American life.
AJ Fernandez, 19, of Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania, said the program is designed to push people into uncomfortable situations. Traveling to an unfamiliar area, seeing a different culture and watching how people live in a rural environment has provided him with some unexpected experiences, Fernandez said.
However, Fernandez said unexpected and uncomfortable situations are where growth happens. Since he joined AmeriCorps to gain practical experience in the real world, Fernandez said he made the right decision after graduating from high school.
According to Tusberg, HUB volunteers were excited to hear the inside of the store would be painted. It’s something that’s been on the to-do list since they bought the building, she said.