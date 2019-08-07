Redfish Lake will be cleaned up on Aug. 18, as part of a senior project for Madison Branchflower.
The Branchflowers own Dive Magic in Boise. They, along with Custer County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy John Haugh, will spearhead the clean-up effort. People may volunteer to help out by calling Dive Magic at 208-319-3483 or 208-342-1378. Or people can just show up at the lake before 10 a.m. Aug. 18 to help out, Haugh said. Meet at the north shore picnic area, he said.
Volunteers can win prizes, including a big prize for the person who collects the most interesting or unusual item of trash.
Dive Magic divers began a lake cleaning effort last year, cleaning up Payette Lake at McCall. They brought up fishing poles, lawn chairs, soda cans and plenty of trash.
Redfish Lake was chosen for this summer’s project because it is a local swimming and diving spot, used heavily in the summer. Dive Magic personnel want to make it a cleaner and safer place, especially for children.