Stanley Mayor Steve Botti remembered when the community's Winterfest started as a small event put on by locals looking to break cabin fever.
Now, 11 years later, with a live band that could be heard everywhere in town bumping in the background, Botti said the event has grown into something he never expected. What started as a local party has turned into a packed weekend that includes sledding down hills in a river raft, ridiculous races and a miles-long fat-tire bicycle race through the mountains.
"We always hoped it would grow in popularity," the mayor said. "It's great to see interest in it expanding."
Botti said the driving force behind Winterfest is a commitment to fun. The original festival began because people in Stanley wanted to "get weird" and have a good time. That mentality stuck and "Let's Get Weird" became the event's slogan.
Noah Maddox of Boise embodied the theme as he strutted down Ace of Diamonds Street in his pink, low-cut dress and flowing wig. Maddox came to compete in the Wild 'n Woolley Drag Race, where open-minded individuals don their gay apparel and snowshoes for a race. Maddox said the fun competition was originally his favorite part of Winterfest, but he's come to love the entire event.
"We're having a blast, it's amazing here," Maddox said.
Stanley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Bosley said a lot of work went into making Winterfest happen. Locals spent a year planning the event to make it the highlight of winter in Stanley.
"It's the busiest weekend in winter," said Bosley. "Each year it improves and gets a little better."
Josh Franks, co-owner of Papa Brunee's restaurant, agreed and said Winterfest has become a way for local businesses to make money in the months when the city isn't brimming with tourists.
"We're hoping for 500 people," Franks said Saturday morning. "It's good to have a weekend where people come in and pump money to businesses."
Botti said plans are already underway for next year's Winterfest. He said the advantage of Winterfest is there is no set formula or schedule to keep. Event organizers are always looking for ways to evolve Winterfest and increase its popularity.
"Winterfest has always been about trying new things," Botti said. "We will just let it evolve and see what the community wants to do with it."