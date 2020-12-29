Readers of The Challis Messenger are reminded the Messenger will not publish on Dec. 30 because of holiday schedule changes.
Your next issue will be published on Jan. 6. An early deadline is in place for that issue because of New Year’s. The deadline for the Jan. 6 paper is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Also, the Messenger office is closed for the holidays from noon Wednesday, Dec. 23 until 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, all day Friday, Jan. 1 and that first weekend in January. We’ll return at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.
The Messenger staff wishes our advertisers, subscribers, readers and the greater community a safe, merry Christmas and happy new year. We also remind you that to enter our office, you must wear a mask.