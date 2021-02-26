Effective Thursday, March 4, The Challis Messenger will return to publishing on Thursdays.
For most of its 140-year history, the Messenger arrived in mailboxes on Thursdays. The publication schedule was switched in June 2019 and the paper has been published on Wednesdays since then.
To better accommodate our advertising partners, and in response to requests from them and our subscribers, the Messenger resumes Thursday publication next week.
Look for your Messenger in your mailbox or at your favorite vendor on Thursdays, beginning next week. You can purchase a copy of the Messenger in Challis at the Messenger office, Village Inn Restaurant, S&W Junction, Allied Builders Supply, Lambs Market, Stinker Store, Village Square Supermarket, Kimble Oil and Gas and Rivera’s Quick Trip.
In Mackay the paper is sold at Ivie’s Market, Oasis Stop ‘N Go and Sammy’s Mini Mart. In Salmon, look for the Messenger at Discounts Unlimited, Salmon River Quick Stop and Saveway Market. The paper is sold at Mountain Village Grocery in Stanley and at the Lower Stanley Country Store in Lower Stanley.