25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1993
n What to do with Custer County’s garbage? This has been a topic of discussion for at least the last two years and continues this week.
Custer County commissioners met with the Lemhi County commissioners on Monday to talk trash and turkey; i.e., how much it will cost to ship Custer County household waste to Lemhi County’s landfill. Lemhi commissioners said they would probably charge $25 a ton for Custer County trash. They suggested Custer County might consider paying a bit more to offset all the engineering costs ($160,000).
n ’Tis the season of discontent for some Joint Challis School District #181 bus drivers. Nearly half of the dozen bus drivers took to the highway in September to attend a school board meeting held in Stanley. Grievances were expressed to the trustees regarding what the drivers felt were inequitable decisions made by the transportation director and lack of policy and guidelines for decisions. Four drivers returned to the board’s December meeting.
Following input from drivers, Superintendent John Brock put together a handbook of transportation guidelines. At the December board meeting, the guidelines were reviewed and changes discussed.
n There was a conspicuous lack of vandalism in the sheriff’s report this week. The previous two years at this time registered complaints of Christmas lights being vandalized, stores being burglarized, etc. Sheriff Al Finley commented that he was thankful that everyone was minding their own business and suggested, “Maybe we’re all growing up a little bit.” He feels that people are showing more respect for each other’s property, and his office is happy not to have that element to deal with over the holidays.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1968
n Senator Frank Church has announced that the State of Idaho will receive nearly $1 million of the $16 million available for the entire country in Public Lands Highway funds. The Idaho Senator said requests from 28 states totaled $90 million. Idaho’s share includes $500,000 for further development of the Stanley-Lowman scenic all-weather highway through the Sawtooth Mountains. The funds for Highway 21 will be used to reconstruct and pave the last unimproved section on the 131-mile route between Boise and the Stanley Basin.
n The Challis High School wrestlers won third place in the Hailey Invitational Wrestling Tournament held last Tuesday. Joe Piva and Doug Baker won first place in their weights by pins. Winning second place in their weight classes were Scott Whitworth, Dave Funkhouser and Dan Hansen, and third place winners were Jim Blatz, Norman Doll and Kass Himes.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1943
n A transaction was completed last Wednesday, December 15th, whereby the Lost River Electric Co-operative, Inc. purchased the Mackay Light and Power system.
Present plans of the Cooperative call for the building of a sub-station at the southern edge of Mackay from which they will supply power through the village lines they have in the lower end of the valley. It is also their plan that as soon as materials are available and war conditions permit, to rebuild the electric system of the Village of Mackay and to extend their lines up the valley so that the farmers and ranchers of the upper end of the valley may have this electrical service.
The Lost River Electric Cooperative, Inc. was organized three and a half years ago and has been operating two and a half years in the valley below Mackay.
n George Maraffio, 32, was killed last Wednesday when he was caught in a cave-in at the Golconda Mine at Wallace where he had been employed for the past year and a half. The cause of the cave-in was not stated, but it was understood that George was not the only employee who was caught in the accident. It is understood that several hours were required to get the body out of the cave-in.
In 1942 The Maraffio family moved to Wallace where George accepted employment in the mine at that place. George Maraffio was born at Challis on February 6, 1911, the son of Phillip and Orsola Maraffio, and spent his entire life in and around Challis until he moved his family to Heyburn in 1941. Later in 1941 George signed up with the Morrison-Knudsen Construction company and was sent to the Hawaiian Islands where he was employed until April 1942. The family then moved to Wallace, Idaho.
In 1932 deceased was united in marriage to Miss Clara Papworth at Challis and to this union three children were born, Phillip George, who passed away in 1941; Lowella, 11; and Max Douglas, 6.
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 25, 1918
A rumor has been circulating locally and in railroad centers that the Gilmore and Pittsburgh railroad company is to become a branch of the Oregon Short Line after the first of the year.
The system of government regulations, which is indicated by this consolidation, may possibly lead to the extension of the railroad down the Salmon river to Lewiston where connection will be made to western terminals of the U.P. and N.P. systems. The Salmon river route may become the main line of the Northern Pacific and Union Pacific. An average of 250 miles will be eliminated from half of the transcontinental traffic. The heavy grades of both systems will be reduced sufficiently to give double duty to hauling power. Besides all this conservation, the Salmon river route will make electric power available for 1,000 miles of double track.