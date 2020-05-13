The final two months of a teen’s senior year of high school are typically crammed full of events to celebrate the end of their high school careers, providing them opportunities to be with their friends, finalizing college or job plans and understanding that one chapter of life is about to be behind them.
Few, if any, members of the class of 2020 in the U.S. will have those sorts of memories, Challis High School included. With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in Challis students attending school remotely since March, the cancellation of all spring sports, competitions, gatherings, meetings and events, seniors and all other students have adopted new approaches to finishing out the school year.
CHS senior Lane Strand is one of those teens. He was looking forward to competing in his preferred sport — golf — and hoping to bring home a second straight 2A state golf title. It would have been a nice feather in his cap.
But, it didn’t work out that way. He holds no grudges. Instead he has chosen to look forward to continuing his competitive golf career after accepting a golf scholarship from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. He met with the golf coach and players at the private school last fall, got to play rounds with every member of the team, caught up with two young men who he had competed against earlier in their high school careers, checked out the campus and then got the offer to play for the Nighthawks.
“I didn’t decide right away,” Strand said. “I had three other offers and talked to other schools,” including Lewis Clark State College, the College of Idaho and colleges in Washington, Montana and South Dakota.
In the end Strand chose NNU “because I loved their golf program and I feel I can succeed there academically and in golf.” His parents, Matt and Stephanie Strand, were “very pleased” with his decision and he liked the campus.
Strand hasn’t settled on a major, but knows it will be “something in business.”
He’ll report to the campus in early September to enroll and begin practicing with the golf team. Golf is a split-season sport at NNU, with three or four fall tournaments and four spring tournaments. The conference tournament takes place in the spring.
Sure, there’s some disappointment that he didn’t get to play golf this spring, nor did his sister, Kelli Ann, the reigning Idaho 2A girls golf champ. And the siblings say it looks like they’ll only get to play in one tournament this summer, because most tourneys have been canceled. Since physical distancing is easy to achieve on a golf course, they still play golf almost every day to keep their skills sharp.
The two Stand teens were excited for this year’s high school golf season because it would have been the second year that CHS fielded full teams. Lane competed as an individual golfer as a freshman and sophomore, but last year enough students came out for golf to field both boys and girls teams. Six boys had signed up this year and five girls, Lane said.
“We were going to host districts, for the first time ever,” he said. “We were all getting together things, getting things perfect, then this happened,” he said of COVID-19. The Idaho High School Activities Association quickly issued guidelines prohibiting contact between players and coaches and the use of school property for sports.
“Since the city owns the golf course, we could play golf though,” Lane said. He thinks if classes had resumed inside school buildings across Idaho last month, it may have been possible to hold the district and state golf tournaments. That hope was dashed quickly when the entire season, and all other spring sports, were canceled for good in late April, and Challis school board members decided to not have students return to their classrooms this spring, as is the case in most Idaho school districts.
“Since school was off, that was it,” he said.
“I was really disappointed at first,” Strand said. “Then I realized I’d have summer golf and I could look forward to playing at NNU. It’s not the end of my golf career.” His focus all summer will be “to play as much golf as a I can.”
“I was looking forward to my senior year,” Lane said. “I wanted to get through my senior project, have fun and go forward.” He completed a successful senior project — hosting and organizing a golf tournament last summer that honored his great-uncle, Dan Strand. The September 2019 tourney raised $5,000 for the Challis Golf Course and the Challis High School golf team.
Despite not being at school this spring, Lane and his friends and classmates have stayed in touch through the stay-at-home order and remote school sessions mostly by sending plenty of text messages and talking while they are in their online classes.
“We’ve been talking about how unique this graduation will be for Challis,” he said.
He’s still figuring out what his entry in the May 17 CHS graduation parade will be. That parade begins at 2 p.m. and runs from the top of Main to the bottom.
“A golf cart is at the top of my list,” he said, “but it’s not decided for sure.”