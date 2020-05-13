Members of the Challis High School class of 2020 will celebrate their graduation with a parade, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the intersection of Second and Main streets. It will end at the park at the bottom of Main.
Students will parade down the street in whatever fashion they choose. In between each senior, a classic auto driven by a member of the Challis Classy Chassis car club will drive, adding to the parade flavor.
Parade entries will stay 6 feet apart, CHS Counselor Ang Sugden said, to observe proper physical distancing guidelines. Spectators are asked to do the same. She suggests people park their cars along Main and stay inside or next to their autos to watch the parade. People can listen to the parade on KSRA radio. It will be broadcast live from a booth set up in front of the courthouse, manned by CHS teachers Jennifer Piva and Debbie Sheppeard.
The two women will share tidbits about each graduate as he or she parades down the street.
Speakers, including valedictorian Tessa Gregory, salutatorians Charlie Bullock, Austin Ollar and Austin Anderson and commencement speaker Tom Coates, will speak very briefly and those speeches will be interspersed via the radio as the parade progresses. Scholarship recipients will also be announced.
Sandwich boards that feature photos of each graduate are to be set up on Main on Thursday, May 14 and stay up through graduation.
Sugden and other school officials ask the Challis business community to decorate the fronts of their buildings prior to graduation, to show their support of the students and join in the celebration.