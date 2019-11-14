Veterans were honored Monday at the annual Challis American Legion Veterans Day ceremony at the Custer County Veterans Memorial at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
Tom Pettit, the Challis Legion commander, related stories of veterans to the audience.
The first tale he told was of Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, the first living recipient of the Medal of Honor in the Iraq War. Pettit said Bellavia earned the honor by rescuing an infantry squad pinned down by machine gun fire in 2004. Pettit said while this type of bravery may seem exceptional to most people, it is commonplace among the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces.
The gathering ended with a 21-gun salvo and a performance of Taps by Henry Roybal.
The celebration continued Monday evening with a fish fry at the Legion Hall where they had a fish fry.