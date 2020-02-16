People between the ages of 18 and 40 may now apply to participate in the Idaho Young Cattle Producers’ conference, set for June 22-24 in Burley. Participation is limited to 20 cattle producers.
The conference is hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Cattle Association. It’s designed to provide participants with tools to be successful in the cattle business. There’s no charge for participants. Among the topics to be discussed are cattle marketing, a meat cutting demonstration, financing a cattle operation and tours of a feedlot, a packing facility and a purebred cow-calf operation.
Applications are available at www.uidaho.edu/ycc. People can contact Sarah Baker at the Custer County UI Extension Office at 208-833-3179 or sdbaker@uidaho.edu. The application deadline is May 1.
Sponsors can help fund the conference or pay for individual attendees. Sponsorship information is available from Baker or online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc.