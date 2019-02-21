The work of Joan T. Thomas will be showcased at the MadDog Gallery beginning Friday, March 1.
Challis Arts Council members host an opening night unveiling and reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at the gallery. Thomas will be on hand.
Thomas is a semi-retired registered nurse. She paints and draws "both as a passion and a release," arts council members said in a news release. "She specializes in capturing the moment of everyday beauty in landscapes, objects and people," the release stated.
Her work has been shown throughout the Treasure Valley and her paintings have been featured as cover art in Boise Weekly.
"The human being has an energy that's almost tangible and I cherish the challenge to capture it on canvas," Thomas said in the release. "I've been known to ask perfect strangers if I may sketch or paint them. Some of my most recognized works have been the result of this serendipity."