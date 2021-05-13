An opening reception for two Idaho artists is scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21 at the MadDog Gallery in Challis.
Hosted by the Challis Arts Council, the show “Idaho Farms and Ranches,” features paintings by Joan T. Thomas and Ruth Sauerbreit. It will remain open for viewing through July 8.
Thomas is from Boise. She works in multiple mediums and through plein air has captured landscapes, buildings, ranches and people in Idaho. She also creates portraits, sometimes asking strangers if she can draw or paint their image. She’s amassed a vast portfolio using that approach.
A grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts is funding Thomas’s show in Challis.
Sauerbreit lives in the Lost River Valley and draws and paints mountains, rivers, canyons, wildlife, flora and cultural expressions. Some have dubbed her “a local legend in progress.”
Sauerbreit has said her first love was that of a portrait. She has volumes of oil and watercolor works on display in homes and galleries.