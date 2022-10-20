Artists who'd like to consign their work at the MadDog Gallery artisan's market need to sign up by Nov. 4.

The market is open from Nov. 18 through Jan. 13, 2023, at the gallery on Main in Challis. The MadDog is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. 

