Warm water freezes faster than cold water, according to Challis High School welding teacher Tom Coates, but heating water has been a challenge for his students in their effort to transform a riding lawnmower into a “zamboni” of sorts.
“We have solutions, but they’re costly,” Coates said. “The goal of this project, of any project, is to stay under budget.”
Doug Hammond with the Challis Masons came to Coates before Christmas with the idea of having students in the CHS welding class convert a mower into a machine that could keep the ice on the Challis ice rink smooth and level.
The welding teacher said a Zamboni must do three things. It needs to shave the ice, spray water and heat that water. Coates said his class has troubleshot multiple options to try and heat the water with materials they have on hand. They are now are exploring an idea to pump the exhaust from the mower through the water to warm it up.
“It takes a great imagination and a little knowledge about how Zambonis work,” Coates said. “It really applies physics to what the kids learn on top of mechanics and ag knowledge.”
Students said the project has been fun, particularly because it’s a project for the community.
“It goes toward something good, like ice skating,” said sophomore Calder Handy.
Sophomore Ashten Smith agreed with his classmate and said the best part of the project will be finishing it and showing it off to the community. He said the hardest part was figuring how to make the Zamboni out of a riding mower in the first place. He agreed with his teacher and said it took a lot of imagination to come up with a plan.
Students intend to have the Zamboni ready soon.
Coates said he’s grateful to Hammond and the Masons for giving the students the project because it forced the kids to get creative.