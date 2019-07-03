A used book sale is planned at the Stanley library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Proceeds will help fund library services and programs.
The story of 17th century naturalist and illustrator Maria Merian will be shared by Jari Thymian at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Thymian is a summer volunteer with the Forest Service. Merian collected insects as a child and recorded their metamorphoses with paintings. Such actions in the mid-1600s could have led to her being charged as a witch and possibly executed. A hundred years later her paintings and methods influenced other naturalists, according to a news release from the library.
Also on July 10, the library board meets at 4:30 p.m. A family craft night is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing is to be celebrated at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. A discussion about Idaho politics and government named “Culture Clash and Conflicting Values in the Gem State,” by Jasper LiCalzi is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.