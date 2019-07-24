Beginning bowhunters who want to hunt big game this fall may participate in an Idaho Department of Fish and Game bowhunter education course in Salmon.
The course is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. July 29, 30 and 31 at the Salmon Public Library, 300 Main St.
Students can register for the course at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or in person at the Fish and Game office on U.S. Highway 93 in Salmon.
The course is a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on experiences. It’s designed for youths age 9 to 14 or anyone new to bowhunting. Subjects to be covered include archery equipment, hunting techniques, shot placement, recovery techniques, ethics and Idaho laws, tree stand safety and outdoor preparedness.
To purchase an archery permit in Idaho, all bowhunters must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in any state.