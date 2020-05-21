With a little help from her dad, Challis student Brooke Barrett led last week’s Challis City Council meeting and got a peek into local politics.
“She’s mayor for a day, or as long as she can take it,” Mayor Mike Barrett said before the meeting began.
Brooke submitted an essay in an essay contest sponsored by The Challis Messenger. Students were asked to write the importance of local government. Her essay won her the mayor’s seat for a day and was published in the May 13 edition of the Messenger.
At the council meeting, Messenger General Manager Shelley Ridenour thanked Brooke for her submission, saying “I know Mayor Barrett shares the pride I have for you.”
With Mayor Barrett whispering in her ear, Brooke led council members as they voted on several zone permits, one of which was for the North Custer Fire District’s new fire hall.
She listened as Kent Atkin, project manager for JUB Engineers, informed the council on the progress of the airport improvements.
“Everything’s moving along smoothly,” Atkins said to Brooke and the council. Construction workers will begin repaving the runway at the end of this month.
Mayor Barrett informed the council on the status of the clear well project while Brooke looked up at him from the mayor’s chair. He told council members city workers will gradually be increasing the number of gallons per minute that are pumped through the clear well.
“We’re stepping it up every day so it will perform how we want it to,” the mayor said.
Several city residents have complained to Councilman Chuck Felton that the clear well water doesn’t taste good, he told the mayor and council. The clear well is in use as city officials wait for work to be completed on west wells two and three. Mike Barrett said chlorine must be pumped through the clear well to sanitize the water and that affects the taste, but poses no threats to consumers. He said the amount of chlorine gas that gets trapped in the pipes isn’t lethal and if people run water through their pipes regularly it won’t build up.
Repair work on west wells two and three will begin in June, Barrett said. Construction workers will start with well two because the damage is less extensive, he said. About 60 to 100 feet of that well will be re-drilled, and while that is going on west well three will get some exploratory work. If the damage is too extensive to west well three, then the city might put funds and resources toward getting a new 16-inch production well instead.
When her father finished speaking, Brooke asked if there was any other business. Hearing none, she ended her first city council meeting.
“When I am old enough, I would like to be on the Challis City Council. In Challis, there is always something that needs to be done. I enjoy working with people and listening to their ideas and concerns about what is needed, how, and when,” Brooke wrote in her essay.