People can learn to scrapbook at the Challis Library from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
The mini scrapbooks will be built around a fun summer theme, according to library Director Becky Mitchell.
The summer reading program for kids kicked off last week. The theme is "universe of stories." All the reading program activities will be related to space, Mitchell said. The summer reading programs are held every Saturday. Children up to age 5 come from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. Kids ages 6 to 11 are in the program from noon to 1 p.m. and youths ages 12 to 18 have their turn from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Library personnel are at the Challis Farmers' Market each week giving away children's books and signing up people for library cards.
A free movie for children is planned at the library from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 29. The Disney movie "Hercules" is designed for kids age 4 and older.