Challis residents can still get lunch from the senior center, but it’s converted to a carry-out and delivery arrangement.
Senior center board Chairman Tom Johnson said because of the coronavirus the senior center will be open only for the preparation of food. No inside dining will take place until the virus situation changes and no other activities are being allowed in the building for now.
People need to order their meals each Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling the senior center at 208-879-6338. Orders must be placed before 9 a.m. each day. People need to provide their name and the number of meals they want to pick up when they call in an order.
Meals will be delivered to homebound seniors. Those folks also need to call the center each day with their address, phone number and meal quantity, Johnson said.
“Please understand our concern for the health, safety and vulnerability of our senior population,” Johnson said of the changes.