Challis Masons have a solid sheet of ice on the skating pond near the elementary school, Mason Doug Hammond said.
Generally volunteers have been cleaning off the ice and adding water in the evening to ensure as smooth a finish as possible. Hammond is working with Challis High School students to modify a lawnmower that can be used to smooth out rough spots, but he said the machine needs more work.
People can use the pond any time, Hammond said. Elementary school students use it during recess and lunch, he said.
Hammond reminds users that the pond is on school property, which means school rules must be followed, including no alcohol, tobacco or firearms can be at the pond.
Masons and Easter Star members anticipate scheduling some parties or events at the pond later this winter.