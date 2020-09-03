The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of in-person conventions for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, including the Challis church members.
Members of the Challis church usually travel to Missoula, Montana, for a three-day convention each summer, which focuses on Bible instruction. But this year, they “attended” the virtual global convention from their own homes.
Dave Bledsoe of Challis, a Jehovah’s Witness, said he is grateful for the virtual format.
“Thanks to this technology we have been able to watch this convention program together,” he said. “Holding this virtual convention has eliminated the possibility of anyone contracting the virus from us holding a large gathering. This shows love for each other and the community in Missoula, as well as our hometown.”
Bledsoe said the virtual convention provided “a lot of encouragement. We have many reasons to be joyful even in these uncertain times.”
Anyone may still view the Always Rejoice convention online at jw.org for no fee.