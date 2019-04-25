The first meeting of the season for the Challis Community Garden is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the community garden picnic shelter on the corner of Fifth Street and Pleasant Avenue.
Anyone who wants to learn about raised bed gardening, companion planting and rotational planting should attend, organizer Helen Winegarner said. The discussion will include season-extending techniques — important in Challis’s short growing season, soil amendments, water conservation and weed control.
The class meets weekly through the growing season to plant and grow vegetables in the community garden. Gardeners pay $5 for the season to help offset the costs to water the garden.
For more information, contact Winegarner at 208-879-6592.