A news story in the Sept. 16 Messenger stated the state of Idaho gave the Challis School District money to purchase fruits and vegetables for students for this school year.
The district was reimbursed for money it already spent on produce. The grant lasts until it runs out, not necessarily the end of the school year. The news story also stated the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant was deemed nonessential by the state government. But no such official designation was made by a state official.
The story also stated Challis schools Food Director Sarah Jones said bad nutrition often starts at home, which was incorrectly quoted.
A Sept. 16 news story in the Messenger stated Custer Telephone Cooperative employees worked with the city of Challis to secure a grant for broadband internet. Co-op officials actually worked with Custer County officials to get the grant.