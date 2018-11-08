Custer County youths carved and decorated pumpkins for Halloween in an Albertsons 5th Day Learning activity on Oct. 19.
Winners in the carved division were Hunter Webster, who received $50 for first place, AJ VanSchoiack and Ross Bartel, who each received $25 for second place, and Autumn Deal and JayLyn VanSchoiack, who each received $15 for third place.
Deaviney Bowen and Levi Riddle each received $50 for first place in the painted division, Mia Strand received $25 for second place in the painted division. Third place in the painted division, and a $15 prize, went to Callyn Zollinger.
All the participating youths received gift certificates for a free milkshake.
The 5th Day Learning program provides activities for students in communities where school is held four days a week instead of five. It’s funded by a grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation.