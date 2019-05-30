The loop road and the campground are now open at Craters of the Moon and the wildflowers are beginning to bloom, Craters Chief of Interpretation and Education Ted Stout reports.
The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for the summer.
Special June events include wildflower walks set for June 1 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Saturdays. A former park ranger leads the 2-mile walk during the peak of wildflower season. Donations are accepted. People should bring their own lunch and water.
The first full moon hike of the summer is scheduled for Friday, June 14.
Reservations are required for wildflower walks and the full moon hike. Call 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov. Both activities are limited to 25 participants.
A star party with experts from the Idaho Falls Astronomical Society highlights Craters’ inclusion as an international dark sky park. Parties are set for 9:30 p.m. June 28 and 29.
Daily ranger-guided walks begin June 2. A full schedule is online at www.nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.