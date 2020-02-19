4-H enrollment is now open in Custer County.
Custer County youths can enroll online via the Idaho 4-H website at https://id.4honline.com. After enrolling, youths must pay their enrollment fee to the University of Idaho Extension Office at 1340 E. Pleasant Ave. in Challis or by mail to Custer County 4-H, P.O. Box 160, Challis, ID 83226. The fee for a regular 4-H member, which includes Cloverbuds, is $21. Shooting sports members pay a $22 fee and horse members pay a $25.50 fee.
4-H promotes youth development, agriculture, leadership and civic engagement with guidance from adult mentors, according to Sarah Baker, UI extension educator and associate professor in Custer County. Baker oversees the local 4-H programs.
4-H members who plan to enroll in a market livestock program for beef, swine or sheep must be enrolled and have paid their fees prior to the upcoming livestock weigh-ins, Baker said.
The beef weigh-in is set for Saturday, Feb. 29. Swine will be weighed on Friday, May 8 and lambs are to be weighed Friday, May 29. Weigh-in dates are determined by state 4-H officials. A 4-Her must own a steer by Feb. 29 this year to meet the 150-day ownership requirement before the Custer County Fair, which is scheduled from July 27 through Aug. 1. Hogs must be owned for 100 days before the fair, meaning ownership must take place by April 20. And, a 4-Her must own a lamb for at least 70 days before the fair — meaning ownership must take place by May 20.
4-H members may weigh two animals free at each weigh-in. A $5 fee is charged for additional animals.
For more information about any 4-H programs or the weigh-ins, contact Baker at sdbaker@uidaho.edu or 208-833-3179.