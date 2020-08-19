Results for the open class flower show in the 2020 Custer County Fair are: 

Cheryl Baker, Plant, R

Cheryl Benner, Silk flower arrangement, B

Sierra Eckles, Veronica, B

Sierra Eckles, Pink hollyhock, R

Jared Eckles, Orange Lily, B

Jared Eckles, Purple, blue Delphinium, B

Macadie Eckles, White shasta daisy, B

Justin Eckles, Bachelor button, B

Patiense Natoli, Petunias, B

Patiense Natoli, Alyssum, B

Cora Lockie, columbine, B

Nelda McClellan, succulent, B

Nelda McClellan, yellow arrangement, R

Lana Pehrson, sunflower, B

Grace Teichert, Blue Delph, B

Grace Teichert, Scabiosa, B

LaNell Wainright, Bachelor buttons, B

LaNell Wainright, peach day lily, B

LaNell Wainright, Lily, B

LaNell Wainright, yellow daisy, B

Carolyn Smith, Columbine, R

Carolyn Smith, Delphinium, B, Best of Show

Carolyn Smith, Caillardia, B

Carolyn Smith, Shasta Daisy, B

Carolyn Smith, Mini Hollyhock, B

Carolyn Smith, Red Lily, B

Carolyn Smith, arrangement, B