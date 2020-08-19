Results for the open class flower show in the 2020 Custer County Fair are:
Cheryl Baker, Plant, R
Cheryl Benner, Silk flower arrangement, B
Sierra Eckles, Veronica, B
Sierra Eckles, Pink hollyhock, R
Jared Eckles, Orange Lily, B
Jared Eckles, Purple, blue Delphinium, B
Macadie Eckles, White shasta daisy, B
Justin Eckles, Bachelor button, B
Patiense Natoli, Petunias, B
Patiense Natoli, Alyssum, B
Cora Lockie, columbine, B
Nelda McClellan, succulent, B
Nelda McClellan, yellow arrangement, R
Lana Pehrson, sunflower, B
Grace Teichert, Blue Delph, B
Grace Teichert, Scabiosa, B
LaNell Wainright, Bachelor buttons, B
LaNell Wainright, peach day lily, B
LaNell Wainright, Lily, B
LaNell Wainright, yellow daisy, B
Carolyn Smith, Columbine, R
Carolyn Smith, Delphinium, B, Best of Show
Carolyn Smith, Caillardia, B
Carolyn Smith, Shasta Daisy, B
Carolyn Smith, Mini Hollyhock, B
Carolyn Smith, Red Lily, B
Carolyn Smith, arrangement, B